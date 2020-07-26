Sonakshi Sinha joins Maharashtra top cop, cyber experts to fight online bullying

Mumbai: Actress Sonakshi Sinha has joined Special IGP of Maharashtra Pratap Dighavkar and a team of cyber experts, on an initiative to end cyber bullying on social media.

"Social media was made with the intention to spread love and positivity. Unfortunately, it has become a toxic place with the rampant rise of cyberbullying and mental harassment. I have been a victim of trolls and abuses myself," said Sonakshi, about joining the campaign, Full Stop To Cyber Bullying.

As part of the campaign, there will be five live interactions featuring panelists. These interactions will be streamed live on the actress's social media handles.