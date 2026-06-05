Solid Waste Management Rules 2026: Palghar Zilla Parishad Urges Gram Panchayats For Strict Implementation | Representational Image

Palghar, Maharashtra: The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has notified the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026, which came into effect from April 1, 2026. In light of the new regulations, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Parishad Palghar, Rajendra Patil, has appealed to all Gram Panchayats in the district to ensure effective implementation of the rules across rural areas.

Four-Way Segregation

Under the new regulations, every household and waste-generating establishment is required to segregate waste into four categories—wet waste, dry waste, sanitary waste, and special care waste. Wet waste includes food scraps and vegetable residues, while dry waste covers materials such as paper, plastic, glass, and metal. Special care waste includes batteries, bulbs, expired medicines, and other hazardous materials. Sanitary waste must be collected and managed separately.



The rules also require Gram Panchayats to establish systems for the collection, segregation, storage, transportation, and disposal of waste. They will additionally be responsible for conducting awareness campaigns to educate citizens about proper waste management practices.

Bulk Waste Generators

Hotels, restaurants, marketplaces, marriage halls, educational institutions, government offices, and other establishments generating large quantities of waste will be registered as Bulk Waste Generators (BWGs) and will be required to comply with specific waste management norms.

To monitor implementation, Gram Panchayats will be required to submit progress reports every fortnight. Officials believe that effective enforcement of the new rules will significantly improve rural sanitation, strengthen public health systems, and contribute to environmental conservation.

Patil has urged all Gram Panchayats and citizens to actively participate in the initiative and ensure strict compliance with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026, for a cleaner and healthier rural environment.

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