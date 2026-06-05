Nalasopara Shocker: Notorious Criminal Ravi Birlan's Skeleton Recovered From Septic Tank By Police | File Pic (Representative Image)

Nalasopara: A sensational case has come to light from the Achole Police Station area in Nalasopara, where the skeleton of a notorious criminal, Ravi Birlan—who had multiple serious offenses registered against him—was recovered from a septic tank. Actively investigating the case, the Achole Police retrieved the skeletal remains after uncovering the murder plot.

Criminal Profile

According to available information, Ravi Birlan was a dreaded criminal operating in the Achole Dongri area of Nalasopara (East).

Locals reported that he frequently roamed the area brandishing a naked sword, terrorizing residents and running alleged extortion rackets.

Long Rap Sheet

Police sources revealed that Birlan had a history of serious offenses, including theft, attempt to murder, and molestation.

He had been arrested multiple times in the past. To maintain law and order in the locality, the police had also externed (tadipar) him from the city limits on several occasions.

During an ongoing investigation, the police received credible leads suggesting that Birlan had been murdered. Acting swiftly on the intel, the police team tracked the location to a septic tank, from which his skeletal remains were subsequently exhumed.

The Achole Police are currently conducting a rigorous investigation into the matter. They are probing various angles, including the exact motive behind the murder, the relationship between the accused and the deceased, and the execution of the crime plot. A detailed official disclosure from the police is expected soon.

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