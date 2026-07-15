'Solapur SMART Project Works Must Be Completed Within Deadline': Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharane

Dattatray Bharane reviewed the SMART Project in Solapur and directed officials to complete all works within the stipulated timeline | X - @bharanemamaNCP

Mumbai, July 14, 2026: Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharane has directed officials to ensure that all sub-projects under the Balasaheb Thackeray Agribusiness and Rural Transformation (SMART) Project in Solapur district are completed within the stipulated timeframe.

He also instructed the administration to immediately resolve the technical, administrative and financial issues faced by Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) and farmers to prevent delays in project implementation.

Minister Reviews SMART Project

Bharane issued the directions while chairing an online review meeting of the SMART Project in Solapur district. MLA Uttamrao Jankar, SMART Project Director Pradeep Chandran, Agriculture Department Deputy Secretary Ganesh Kachare and representatives of 25 community-based organisations (CBOs) participating in the project attended the meeting.

The minister emphasised that officials should closely monitor the progress of all works and ensure there are no delays in pending construction, installation of machinery, audits, subsidy disbursement and statutory approvals.

He asked all concerned departments to work in coordination to resolve the challenges faced by FPOs and complete the projects on schedule. Bharane also announced that the next review meeting will be held on July 30 to assess progress.

Progress Of Sub-Projects

During the meeting, officials reviewed the status of various sub-projects, pending works, audit processes, subsidy distribution and the roadmap for timely completion.

Project Director Pradeep Chandran informed the meeting that final approval has been granted to 25 sub-projects undertaken by community-based organisations in Solapur district.

The projects have a total approved cost of Rs 64.10 crore, with government assistance of Rs 38.42 crore. The first instalment of subsidy has been released to all 25 organisations, while 14 have received the second instalment and four have received the third.

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So far, subsidies worth Rs 26.36 crore have been disbursed, of which Rs 20.82 crore has been utilised. Works worth Rs 41.93 crore, including government subsidy, beneficiary contribution and institutional loans, have already been completed. Chandran said the government is extending all necessary support to ensure the projects are completed on time.

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