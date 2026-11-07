Solapur Road Accident: 8-Year-Old Boy, Grandparents Killed As Kalyan Family's Car Collides With Container Truck |

Kalyan: A family’s religious pilgrimage to Akkalkot ended in tragedy on Friday after their car collided head-on with a container truck in Solapur district, killing three members, including an eight-year-old boy. The child’s parents sustained critical injuries in the crash, which occurred between Shetphal and Telangwadi villages in Mohol taluka at around 3 pm.

Eight-Year-Old Boy And Grandparents Among Deceased

The deceased have been identified as Parth Tushar Bharambe (8), his grandfather Vilas Changu Bharambe (66) and grandmother Shobha Vilas Bharambe (63). Parth’s father, Tushar Vilas Bharambe, and mother, Poonam Tushar Bharambe, were seriously injured and rushed to a nearby government hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. Their condition is stated to be critical.

According to preliminary information the Bharambe family had left Kalyan on Friday morning in a car to visit the Swami Samarth temple in Akkalkot. The journey took a tragic turn when their vehicle collided with an oncoming container truck while passing through the stretch between Shetphal and Telangwadi villages in Mohol taluka.

Car Badly Mangled In Head-On Collision With Container Truck

The impact was so severe that the front portion of the car was badly mangled, trapping the occupants inside. Hearing the crash, local residents rushed to the spot and alerted the police and emergency services. With the help of villagers, the injured occupants were pulled out of the wreckage and shifted to hospital. However, Parth and his grandparents succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

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Police reached the accident site, conducted a panchnama and initiated an investigation to establish the circumstances leading to the collision. While the severity of the impact has been evident, the exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

The tragedy has cast a pall of grief over the Bharambe family and their neighbourhood in Kalyan. What was meant to be a family pilgrimage turned into an irreparable loss, with three generations struck by tragedy and the child’s parents battling for their lives in hospital.

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