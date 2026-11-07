Cama Hospital To Keep Antenatal Care OPD Open On November 10 And 11 Despite Holiday Closure Of Other OPDs | File Photo

Mumbai: In a move to prevent inconvenience to pregnant women travelling long distances for medical care, Cama and Albless Hospital in Mumbai has decided to keep its Antenatal Care (ANC) outpatient department operational on November 10 and 11, even as other OPDs will remain closed on November 11.

Pregnant Women From Mumbra And Bhiwandi Travel Long Distances For Treatment

According to an office order issued by the hospital's Medical Superintendent, Dr Tushar Palve, a large number of pregnant women from Mumbai and areas outside the city, particularly Mumbra, Bhiwandi and other distant locations, visit the hospital for regular check-ups and treatment.

The hospital administration noted that women travelling long distances often face inconvenience when they are unaware of OPD schedules and have to return without consultation if the department is closed. This can cause physical and mental distress, apart from disrupting their regular antenatal check-ups.

ANC OPD To Remain Functional On November 10 And 11

Considering the need to ensure uninterrupted maternal healthcare, the hospital has directed that the ANC OPD remain functional on both Tuesday, November 10, and Wednesday, November 11.

While all other OPDs will function normally on November 10, they will remain closed on November 11. Medical officers, resident doctors, nurses and other concerned staff have been instructed to remain present in the ANC department on both days to ensure smooth functioning.

“The decision is aimed at ensuring that pregnant women, particularly those coming from distant areas, do not miss essential antenatal consultations due to the holiday-related closure of regular outpatient services,” said Dr Palve.

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