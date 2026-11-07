Mumbai: Palghar Man Kills Wife Over Suspicion Of Affair, Jumps In Front Of Local Train At Grant Road Station | file photo

A 50-year-old man allegedly strangled his wife to death following an argument over suspension over her character. The incident took place at their residence in Nalasopara West in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Saturday.

Hours after the alleged murder, the man reportedly died by suicide at Grant Road railway station in Mumbai.

According to a Times of India report, the couple have been identified as Majid Khan (50) and his wife, Tabassum Khan (41), residents of Takipada in Nalasopara West.

Man Suspected Wife Over Visits By Tuition Students' Fathers

According to police officials, Tabassum conducted tuition classes from her residence. As part of the classes, parents of students, including several fathers, reportedly visited the house.

Police said Majid allegedly became suspicious of his wife's character because of these visits.

The suspicion reportedly led to frequent disputes between the couple, with arguments sometimes escalating into heated confrontations.

Woman Allegedly Strangled To Death Around 5 AM

According to the police, another argument broke out between the couple in the early hours of Saturday over the same issue. At approximately 5 am, Majid allegedly strangled Tabassum to death at their residence.

Following the incident, he reportedly fled the house. Hours after the alleged killing, Majid reportedly travelled to South Mumbai. He then died by suicide after allegedly jumping in front of a moving train at Grant Road railway station on Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred several hours after his wife's death in Nalasopara West.

Nalasopara Police Register Case

Following the incident, Nalasopara police registered a case into the matter. Police have initiated an investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the alleged murder and the events that followed.

Further details regarding the investigation are awaited.

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