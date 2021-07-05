Societies become cautious; inform civic officials before arranging vax drives

In the wake of the recent fake vaccination drives, housing societies and Residential Welfare Associations (RWAs) of Mumbai have become more cautious. Since the last few weeks, many societies have postponed their vaccination drive in order to verify the supplier’s background.

Members of Annapurna society in Goregaon said that they were supposed to hold a two-day vaccination camp for residents on June 26 and 27. However, after reading the recent reports, they have postponed the drive to end of July.

“Earlier we were going to organize the drive ourselves, but now we want to keep the local police and civic officials informed about it,” Shekhar Soni, treasurer of the society told FPJ on Monday.

Soni said that owing to the shortage of vaccines and pressure from residents, the drive was arranged in haste. But after the news of the fake vaccination drive, we decided to postpone the drive and carry out the necessary checks.

“We called the supplier and told him that we want to carry out a background check of the hospital before paying in advance,” Soni said.

Like Annapurna society, many others have followed suit.

Dhaval Shah, founder and spokesperson of Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizen's Association (LOCA), said that many societies in the area are also cancelling the vaccination drive in order to carry out proper checks.

“One of the societies in Oshiwara had arranged a camp through a private hospital. After the news broke out, they cancelled the drive as the hospital was not well known. Now residents feel that they should take the vaccination from a hospital instead of arranging a camp,” Shah told FPJ.

A Kandivli building, Om Sai cooperative housing society, had also called off their drive last month. However, after carrying out the necessary checks, the drive was carried out on July 4, said Arun Shinde, secretary of the society.

“We spoke with the hospitals to check if the representatives who were co-ordinating with us were genuine. We also informed our local MLA and corporator before carrying out the drive,” said Shinde.

Meanwhile, civic officials said that over the last few weeks, local ward offices are receiving letters from office bearers of residents associations about holding vaccination drives.

“Earlier societies would go ahead and conduct the drives on their own. Now there is fear among them. So, they are keeping the administration informed,” said an official.