Social Media Star Prem Bhati Killed In Kalyan Road Accident After Bike Skids On Loose Gravel; Fans Mourn |

Kalyan: Popular social media content creator and reel star Prem Bhati was killed in a tragic road accident in the early hours of Saturday in Kalyan, sending shockwaves across his large online fan base and the local community.

How It Happened

According to preliminary information, the accident occurred at around 3 a.m. when Bhati was returning home on his motorcycle from the Mohane area. Authorities and local residents said the bike reportedly skidded after hitting loose gravel scattered on the road, causing him to lose control of the vehicle.

Bhati suffered severe head injuries in the crash and was rushed to a nearby hospital. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Criticism Over Roads

The incident has triggered criticism over the condition of roads in the area, with local leaders alleging negligence in road maintenance. Shivaji Patil, President of the Rickshaw Union, questioned the role of civic authorities and contractors responsible for road repairs.

“Loose gravel left unattended on the road has become a serious hazard for commuters. Innocent lives are being lost due to negligence and lack of accountability. Strict action must be taken against those responsible,” Patil said.

While police are yet to issue an official statement on the cause of the accident, initial reports indicate that the motorcycle lost traction after skidding on the gravel-strewn stretch.

Social Media Star with Massive Following

Prem Bhati had built a significant digital presence through his comedy and horror-themed content. Known for his engaging short videos and relatable performances, he enjoyed immense popularity among young audiences.

He had amassed more than 83,000 followers on Instagram and over 3 million subscribers on YouTube, making him one of the more recognized regional digital creators. News of his sudden demise spread rapidly across social media platforms, prompting an outpouring of grief from fans, fellow creators and followers.

Hundreds of condolence messages flooded his social media accounts, with admirers sharing clips from his popular videos and remembering him as a talented entertainer who brought joy to millions through his content.

The tragic loss of the young creator has once again raised concerns over road safety, infrastructure maintenance and the dangers posed by poorly managed construction and repair work on public roads.

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