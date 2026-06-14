Navi Mumbai ACB Laid 14 Traps, Arrested 24 Accused In 10 Months; CIDCO Tops List With 6 Cases Amid Anti-Corruption Drive | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: In the last ten months, the Navi Mumbai Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) laid 14 traps and arrested 24 accused. These include officials from CIDCO, the Education Department, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), the Revenue Department and other government agencies.

Departments Targeted

The Anti-Corruption Bureau's Navi Mumbai Division registered 14 successful trap cases and demand-related offences between June 2025 and May 2026, leading to action against Class I, II and III government officials as part of its continued drive against corruption across Navi Mumbai, Raigad and adjoining regions.

According to official data, CIDCO accounted for the highest number of cases, with six trap operations resulting in action against 13 accused. Other departments against which the bureau initiated action included MSEDCL, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, Mumbai Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC), Security Guards Board, GST offices and the Revenue Department.

Other Agencies

The anti-corruption drive began on June 7, 2025, when the bureau trapped Sandeep Prabhakar Sanap, a clerk attached to CIDCO's NAINA project. A month later, on July 9, 2025, a demand-related offence was registered against Madhukar Bondle, Development Officer at the Shrivardhan Tehsildar Office.

Subsequent operations led to action against several public servants and private individuals allegedly involved in demanding and accepting bribes. The accused included officials from CIDCO's Nerul divisional office, the Cooperative Societies Registrar's office at CIDCO Bhavan, the Land Records Department of the NAINA project, MSEDCL's Pen division, the Maharashtra State Board office at Vashi and the Security Guards Board for Greater Mumbai and Thane.

Subsequent Operations

The bureau also cracked down on senior officials. Those booked included Rajendra Ahire, Divisional Chairman of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Vashi; Dr Kailas Gaikwad, Commissioner of the Encroachment Department of NMMC; Ramdas Jagtap, Chief Land and Survey Officer of CIDCO's Navi Mumbai International Airport project and Additional District Collector-rank officer; and Dr Deepak Awate, Additional Deputy Secretary and Health Officer of the Mumbai Agricultural Produce Market Committee.

Department-wise figures show that CIDCO recorded six cases, while two cases each were registered against NMMC and GST-related offices. One case each was registered against MSEDCL, the Maharashtra State Board, Mumbai APMC, the Security Guards Board and the Revenue Department.

The 14 operations involved bribe demands amounting to Rs 14.23 lakh. The ACB has also initiated inquiries into the assets of several accused, with investigations into suspected disproportionate assets worth crores of rupees currently underway.

"The Anti-Corruption Bureau is committed to ensuring that every complaint is thoroughly verified and investigated without fear or favour. Our focus is not limited to taking action against lower-level employees; we are determined to trace the chain of corruption to the decision-making level. Citizens should come forward and report instances of bribery, and we assure them that strict action will be taken against those involved in corrupt practices," said Dharmaraj Sonke, Deputy Superintendent of Police, ACB Navi Mumbai Unit.

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