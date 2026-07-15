SoBo Pub's Bar Licence Suspended Over Alterations |

Mumbai: Following a series of surprise inspections by the Excise Department and complaints from local residents, the Mumbai City District Collector has suspended the bar licence of Ghetto Pub for 15 days under Section 54(C) of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act. One of South Mumbai's popular nightlife destinations, the establishment is located on Bhulabhai Desai Road (Warden Road).

The order, issued last week, a copy of which is with The Free Press Journal, observed that the authorities found a "complete lack of seriousness towards government rules and public safety". Mumbai City District Collector Anchal Goyal cited repeated regulatory violations and unauthorised structural alterations as grounds for the licence suspension. A physical audit during the inspections also revealed a discrepancy between the actual liquor stock available and the balance recorded in the statutory register.

The order further stated that the licence holder admitted to the lapses.

The Excise Department's inspection report, prepared on the basis of complaints, recorded that young men and women gathered outside the establishment, listening to soft Western music, smoking and chatting. It also noted that taxis waited outside to pick up passengers.

According to the Collector's order, complaints had been received against the establishment, leading to a hearing between the authorities and the restaurant management in May, followed by surprise inspections by the Superintendent of State Excise. The Collector's office said the licensee of M/s Ghetto Restaurant and Bar admitted that they were not present at the licensed premises during the inspection and accepted responsibility for the violations.

A representative of the restaurant said there were three breaches. "These were administrative issues. There was a discrepancy in stock, and some internal designs were changed. The third related to individual permits issued to customers. The licence has been suspended for the first time in our history. The matter has been taken up in appeal and is sub judice."