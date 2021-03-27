SO HOT!! At 40.9°C, Mumbai records season's highest maximum temperature



"Given the fact that March sees transition with Summer setting in, the highest temperatures recorded during March in Mumbai have ranged between 38 to 40 degree Celsius while the all-time record for the highest maximum temperature recorded for March is 41.7 degree Celsius on March 28, 1956," said an IMD official



IMD officials said that the rise in temperatures was owing to the heatwave conditions that are prevailing over the North and South Konkan region and will continue for the next 24 hours. They have predicted a gradual reduction in maximum temperatures over the coast for a few days.

The maximum temperatures recorded by the IMD Santacruz observatory on Saturday was 40.9 degrees celsius which was 7.7 degree above normal while the IMD Colaba observatory recorded maximum temperatures of 38 degrees which were six degrees above normal. The relative humidity (RH) recorded by the Colaba and Santacruz observatory was 46% and 24% respectively.