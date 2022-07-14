Smooth traffic movement witnessed across Mumbai despite downpour

On Thursday, despite heavy downpour in Mumbai, the city witnessed rather less traffic and water logging disruptions compared to the usual rainy days. | Photo: PTI

The Traffic Control Department said that most of the traffic throughout the city went on smoothly and there were no major water logging issues.

According to the traffic department, only a few places witnessed water logging on Thursday, such as Netaji Palkar road and Antop Hill, causing slow vehicular movement. Vehicular movement was also slow at Mankhurd Railway Station due to bad roads and at Akurli Bridge due to a bottleneck lane.

“There were no major unusual traffic jams especially caused by rains on Thursday, even water logging was minimum,” said the Traffic Control Department.

Earlier on Wednesday, due to heavy rains and gusty storms, Mumbai witnessed a tough day with many disruptions including traffic jams throughout the Western Express Highway and other parts of the city due to waterlogging, falling of trees, and bus breakdowns.

The traffic control department keeps updating most of the traffic-related announcements on their Twitter handle which can be easily accessible by the citizens.

“The citizens can also inform us about various traffic and water logging issues in and around the city through that platform,” the Traffic Control Department said.

