Smoke Shop Near Kharghar’s ITM College Raided, Hookah Flavours And Material Worth ₹92,000 Seized |

Navi Mumbai: Concerns raised by Kharghar residents over a smoke shop operating barely 50 metres from ITM College led to a raid by the Anti-Narcotics Cell on Friday, during which police seized hookah flavours and related material worth around Rs 92,000.

Raid Near ITM College

The residents had raised concerns over the availability of hookah and tobacco products so close to an educational institution. Acting on information received by the Anti-Narcotics Cell, a team led by Senior Police Inspector Sandeep Nigade raided The Smoke Shop at Bhoomi Tower in Sector 4 at around 12.30 pm on October 2.

Police found cans of tobacco-based hookah flavours of various brands, six hookah pots and four hookah pipes at the shop. The seized material was valued at around Rs 92,000.

Police Promise More Checks

“We will continue to take action against establishments selling tobacco and hookah products, particularly those operating near educational institutions. Such checks will be carried out to prevent the illegal sale and easy availability of these products,” said Senior Police Inspector Sandeep Nigade.

Police registered a case at Kharghar police station against shop owner Mohammad Tajuddin Abdullah, 22, under the COTPA (Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act), and took him into custody.

Residents have urged the authorities to conduct regular checks on shops in the vicinity of educational institutions to prevent the sale of tobacco and hookah products.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/