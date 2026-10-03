Navi Mumbai: Airoli Civil Engineer Duped Of ₹13.43 Lakh By Man Who Promised Marriage After Meeting On Matrimonial Site | AI

Navi Mumbai: A 28-year-old civil engineer from Airoli was allegedly duped of Rs 13.43 lakh by a 29-year-old Versova man who approached her through a matrimonial website and promised to marry her. Rabale police have registered a case against the accused and launched a search for him.

Contact Through Matrimonial Site

The woman, who lives in Sector 3, Airoli, had registered herself on a matrimonial website while looking for a suitable match. Police said Anvay Shrikant Pawar, 29, a resident of Andheri West, Versova, contacted her through the website and gradually developed a rapport with her. He allegedly portrayed himself as being well-employed and expressed his willingness to marry her.

Pawar also spoke to the woman's father and initiated discussions about the marriage, thereby gaining the family's trust, police said.

₹13.43 Lakh Transferred

After establishing the relationship, he allegedly sought money from the woman on various pretexts, particularly for investments and personal expenses. Trusting him, she transferred a total of Rs 13.43 lakh to him through online transactions on different occasions.

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However, after receiving the money, Pawar allegedly started avoiding discussions about the marriage and his behaviour towards the woman changed. She became suspicious and made inquiries about him, following which she allegedly realised that she had been cheated.

The woman first approached the cyber helpline 1930 and subsequently lodged a complaint with Rabale police.

"People looking for matrimonial matches online should verify the identity, employment details and background of the person before entering into financial transactions. They should be particularly cautious if the prospective partner repeatedly seeks money for investments or personal expenses," a Rabale police officer said.

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