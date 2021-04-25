Slight relief in Mumbai: Daily COVID-19 tally dips with 5,542 cases on April 25

Mumbai on Sunday reported 5,542 fresh COVID-19 cases and 64 deaths, as per a report by BMC's health department. This is the lowest dip in cases observed since the last three weeks.
As per reports by city's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai reported 64 COVID-19 fatalities taking the death toll to 12,,783. With the addition of today's number, the city has reported 6,27,651COVID-19 cases.
In Mumbai, as of now, there are 75,740 active patients. On Sunday, 8,549 patients recovered and were discharged taking the total number of recovered patients to 5,37,711. The city's recovery rate is now at 86%.
The doubling rate of COVID-19 cases is now 58 days.
While the Centre has urged states to ramp up testing, Mumbai on Sunday tested 40,298 people.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)