Slight relief in Mumbai: Daily COVID-19 tally dips with 5,542 cases on April 25

Mumbai on Sunday reported 5,542 fresh COVID-19 cases and 64 deaths, as per a report by BMC's health department. This is the lowest dip in cases observed since the last three weeks.

As per reports by city's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai reported 64 COVID-19 fatalities taking the death toll to 12,,783. With the addition of today's number, the city has reported 6,27,651COVID-19 cases.