Slain Shiv Sena UBT Leader's Son Detained Near Deputy CM Eknath Shinde's Residence, Family Launches Indefinite Protest |

Thane: Tensions in Thane escalated sharply on Tuesday after Ram Purnekar, son of slain Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Pradeep Purnekar, was detained while attempting a solo protest outside Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s residence.

The detention triggered massive political outrage across party lines, leading to an indefinite Rasta Roko Andolan outside the Naupada police station, while former Thane Mayor Meenakshi Shinde faced intensive interrogation by the police.

High-Voltage Drama Outside DCM Residence

Demanding the immediate arrest of the alleged masterminds behind his father's murder, Ram Purnekar reached Deputy CM Eknath Shinde’s Thane residence to stage a peaceful, single-person sit-in demonstration. Police personnel intercepted and forcefully detained him shortly after he began his protest.

Speaking to reporters while being whisked away into a police van, an emotional Ram Purnekar accused the authorities of protecting political heavyweights. "My father was brutally killed in broad daylight, and despite providing key CCTV evidence showing the suspects with influential political figures just hours before the attack, the police are dragging their feet. We were forced to take to the streets because our plea for justice was being ignored. They can detain me, but they cannot silence our fight for the truth. We demand an impartial probe and the arrest of every mastermind involved. ”Ram Purnekar

Leaders Rush to Naupada Police Station; Family Begins Indefinite Protests

Following Ram Purnekar's detention, prominent political figures across party lines rushed to the Naupada Police Station in solidarity. The delegation included:Rajan Vichare,Former MP, Kedar Dighe (Shiv Sena UBT Thane District Head), Manoj Pradhan (Then-NCP SP Thane President), Vikrant Chavan** (Former Thane Congress President)

Joined by family members, relatives, friends, and political party workers, they launched a aggressive Rasta Roko Andolan directly outside the police station.

Speaking from the protest site outside Naupada police station—where agitation remained ongoing at the time of writing—Ram Purnekar’s mother vowed not to leave until justice is served: "Even if it takes days and months, I will not go from here. I will just sit here until we get complete justice. — Vijeta Pradeep Purnekar

Supporting her, Pradeep Purnekar’s daughter condemned the unequal treatment by law enforcement. "We will not leave from here today. My brother just went for a peaceful protest, individually and without anybody accompanying him. He went outside the DCM's house and was dragged very badly into the police station, whereas the culprits of my father's murder are still enjoying police protection. We have lost our father; now we don't want to lose any more of our family members. That is why we are not waiting for people or political leaders to join us—we ourselves are staging this protest from today onwards. Our protest started this morning and we will continue this Rasta Roko Andolan indefinitely”. — Daughter of Pradeep Purnekar

Meenakshi Shinde Facing 9-Hour Interrogation at Anti-Extortion Cell

In a major procedural development, former Thane Mayor Meenakshi Shinde appeared before the Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) of the Thane Crime Branch on Tuesday afternoon following a police summons.

As of late Tuesday evening, Shinde had undergone over 9 hours of intense interrogation, with questioning still ongoing at the time of publication.

Addressing the press prior to stepping into the Crime Branch office, Shinde denied all allegations linking her and her husband, Rajendra Shinde, to the murder plot: "I have complete faith in the police and the judicial system. As a law-abiding public representative, I am fully cooperating with the investigation and appeared before the authorities as soon as I received the summons. The allegations leveled against me and my family are politically motivated, baseless, and aimed at ruining our reputation. The truth will prevail once the investigation is concluded."Meenakshi Shinde, Former Mayor of Thane.

Read Also Akasa Air To Shift Jeddah Flights From Mumbai Airport To NMIA Before CSMIA T1 Redevelopment

Police Response & All-Party Protest Scheduled for Oct 31

Senior officers from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) defended the preventive detention and reiterated that the probe is being handled fairly and strictly on merit: "Preventive action was taken near the Deputy Chief Minister's residence to maintain law and order, as no prior permission was granted for a public demonstration at that sensitive location. Regarding the murder investigation, the SIT is examining all evidence, including CCTV footage, digital records, and witness statements provided by the complainant. Summonses are being issued strictly based on emerging investigative leads. Five accused are already in judicial custody, and we assure a thorough, impartial, and evidence-based probe into all aspects of the crime."

Senior SIT Official, Thane Police

To escalate public pressure, opposition groups, civil organizations, and cross-party political leaders have jointly called for a massive, city-wide All-Party Joint Demonstration in Thane on October 31 to demand an uncompromised investigation and the immediate arrest of all key conspirators behind Pradeep Purnekar's killing.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/