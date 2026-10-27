Akasa Air To Shift Jeddah Flights From Mumbai Airport To NMIA Before CSMIA T1 Redevelopment | File

Mumbai: After IndiGo and Air India Express, low-cost carrier Akasa Air announced the transfer of its flights from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) to the newly operational Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA). The airline announced plans to shift its entire Mumbai-Jeddah international operations to the new facility from December 2026 to make way for the redevelopment of Mumbai Airport's Terminal-2.

Mumbai-Jeddah Flight Bookings Open As Akasa Air Confirms December Transition

The joint announcement, with operator Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), aims to decongest Mumbai’s aviation infrastructure to allow phased closure of Terminal-1 for its redevelopment. Under the transition plan, all Akasa Air flights connecting the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) with Jeddah's King Abdulaziz International Airport will shift completely from CSMIA to NMIA from December. The booking for the said flight opened on Monday.

Akasa Air, which already operates domestic routes from NMIA, will now also operate an overseas route – thereby adding to the new airport's international connectivity. The shift makes Akasa Air one of the early movers in establishing long-haul and West Asian connectivity out of Navi Mumbai ahead of the larger airline migrations slated for early 2027.

Adani Airport Holdings Highlights NMIA's Infrastructure And Connectivity

AAHL welcomed Akasa Air's decision to move its key West Asian route to the new facility, highlighting that NMIA's multimodal connectivity and modern infrastructure are built to accommodate future growth across MMR.

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The decision comes after a long standoff between Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) and the Airlines Operators Committee (AOC) about transition of flights from CSMIA to NMIA to easing domestic passenger traffic at CSMIA to allow the operator to commence the partial demolition and total reconstruction of the aging 60-year-old T1-B starting January 2027.

Earlier this month, major carriers – including IndiGo and Air India Group – agreed to progressively shift a portion of their domestic and international services to Navi Mumbai between December 2026 and July 2027. While Air India Express will shift all its West Asia operations, IndiGo will shift all its international operations to NMIA.

The transition will also prevent further strain on CSMIA’s major international terminal (T2), which is operating near peak capacity, while scaling up NMIA as a major international hub for the metropolitan region.

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