Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Amendments To PPP Policy 2026 To Simplify Infrastructure Project Approvals And Clearances | X | ANI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Cabinet on Tuesday approved amendments to the Maharashtra Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Policy 2026 to bring greater clarity to project approval procedures and simplify clearances at various stages. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Revised PPP Policy Aims To Reduce Procedural Complexities

The amendments are aimed at making the approval process for PPP projects more streamlined by reducing procedural complexities and improving coordination among the authorities concerned.

The Planning Department had notified the Maharashtra PPP Policy 2026 through a government resolution dated March 5, 2026. Under the existing framework, projects undergo several stages, including scrutiny, in-principle approval, Request for Proposal (RFP), transaction structuring, approval for the tendering process and bidding, and final project approval.

Government Modifies Multiple Approval Stages For PPP Projects

At different stages, project proponents are required to approach the competent committee multiple times for the necessary clearances. The government has now decided to modify the approval stages to make the process simpler and more efficient.

The changes are expected to provide greater clarity on the approval mechanism while easing administrative procedures for projects undertaken through the public-private partnership model. The move is intended to facilitate smoother processing of proposals and improve the coordination required for project implementation.

MITRA CEO To Be Invited To Cabinet Infrastructure Committee Meetings

In another related decision, the Cabinet approved an amendment to the government resolution to enable the Chief Executive Officer of Maharashtra Institution for Transformation (MITRA) to be invited to meetings of the Cabinet Infrastructure Committee convened to consider approvals for projects under the PPP policy.

The inclusion of MITRA's CEO in these meetings is expected to bring the institution's inputs into discussions on PPP project proposals and their approval process.

Public-private partnerships are used to facilitate infrastructure and development projects through collaboration between government agencies and private entities. The revised approval framework seeks to address procedural hurdles in the clearance process while maintaining the prescribed stages of project scrutiny and approval.

The detailed implementation of the amendments will be governed by the revised government resolution issued by the Planning Department.

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