Slab Collapses In Koparkhairane Residential Building; Residents Evacuated, Structure Sealed As Precaution |

Navi Mumbai: A slab of a third-floor flat in a residential building at Koparkhairane collapsed on Wednesday evening, forcing the evacuation of the structure as a precaution. No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident, civic officials said.

No injuries reported

The incident occurred around 5 pm at Flat No. 302 in Arthav Society, located on Plot No. 14 in Sector 18. The collapsed slab crashed into Flat No. 202 on the floor below. Fortunately, no one was injured despite the structural failure.

Following the incident, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) evacuated all residents from the building and sealed the premises. Temporary accommodation has been arranged for the affected families at Annasaheb Patil Community Hall in Sector 5, Koparkhairane. The building's electricity and water supply have also been disconnected as a safety measure, while police personnel have been deployed at the site.

"NMMC has shifted the residents to a safe location as a precautionary measure. The building has been sealed, and the power and water supply have been disconnected until further structural assessment. No injuries or loss of life have been reported," an NMMC spokesperson said.

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