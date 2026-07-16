Another Open Manhole Found In Same BMC Ward Just 15 Days After Sakinaka Death; Safety Net Installed After FPJ Report |

Mumbai: Merely 15 days after 55-year old man lost his life after falling into an open manhole in Sakinaka, which falls in BMC's L ward, another deep uncovered manhole without any barricading was spotted on Jama Masjid road in the same ward, raising fresh concerns over public safety and civic negligence.

Soon after the FPJ reported the issue on Wednesday afternoon, the ward staff and local corporator Dr Sarita Mhaske rushed to the spot along with fabricators and a safety net was installed.

Safety net installed quickly

The incident took place on Jama Masjid Road, the road that connects Sangharsh Nagar Road to Chandivali Farm Road, behind Vicinia Complex, merely a lanes ahead of the Sakinaka mishap spot.

When the FPJ contacted the assistant municipal commissioner of L ward, Anil Jadhav he said that he was not aware of the open manhole complaint, and staff was deployed on spot immediately after the complaint was received. "There was no repair work going on. The safety grill went in as vehicles pass over it. The safety grill was immediately installed as we received the complaint," he said.

Jadhav has additional charge of the ward after the four officers, including the assistant municipal commissioner Dhanaji Hirlekar, were suspended for negligence after the Sakinaka open manhole death case.

Sakinaka death still fresh

It was on July 2, amid heavy rains, Aslam Shaikh a resident of Andheri East, was returning home from work when he fell into open manhole at Sakinaka's Khairani Road. Investigators said he was on his mobile phone while walking and failed to notice the open manhole, resulting in the fatal fall.

"BMC doesn't seem to learn from their earlier mistakes. The tragedy at Sakinaka where a pedestrian was killed falling in open manhole is still fresh and BMC makes same mistake in same ward. A very deep manhole was kept open without any barricading or protection, and pedestrians and motorists were passing by dangerously close to it risking their lives. The BMC made a nice presentation last week on new barricades to be introduced as pilot project around open manholes. But public safety seems last for the civic body. The commissioners directions are also not taken seriously by local staff," said Mandeep Singh Makkar from Chandivali Citizens Welfare Association, who highlighted the issue on X.

The post triggered strong reactions from citizens, with many questioning the handling of public safety. One user commented, "Relax they will admit that it's their mistake very graciously. If you fall and die Rs 5 lacs compensation. Mayor will visit the site with media in tow. Thats how the richest Municipal Corporation functions. Courts will say citizens responsible for the mess." (sic).

Meanwhile, a week after the deadline given to the committee to submit report in Sakinaka open Manhole death incident, the inquiry commitee is yet to submit its findings. The high-level committee consisting Additional Municipal Commissioner (western suburbs) was formed by BMC commissioner Ashwini Bhide. An FIR was also registered in the case at Sakinaka police station, and as per latest reports, the contractor is absconding.

It is likely that the administration will present its findings in the case in the BMC's general body meeting to be held on Thursday.

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