Six held for killing man on suspicion of being a mobile thief

The Santacruz police have arrested six labourers for allegedly killing a person over a suspicion of him being a thief. The six allegedly tied Saijad Khan, 30 to a metal rod and allegedly assaulted the him with sticks after they found him stealing their mobile phones on Friday morning. Khan has multiple cases of thefts registered against him, said police.

The incident took place on Friday morning around 4.30 am when Khan entered Muktnand Park in Santacruz. The six labourers who were sleeping inside the park, apprehended him when he allegedly tried to steal their phones. The labourer, allegedly tied him with a metal rod and assaulted him with wooden sticks before releasing him, said police.

According to the police, Khan was barely able to walk and two of his friends helped him to reach his house, he later slept in an autorickshaw near his house.

Around 9 am when his family members tried to wake him up they found him unconscious. He was rushed to Bhabha hospital where he was declared brought dead. The Santacruz police initially registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and began their investigations.

The post mortem report revealed that the victim died of multiple injuries and eye witnesses also confirmed the incident after which police arrested the six identified as Hrishikesh Paasi, 24, Hayat Lateef Ali, 26, Alimuddin Shaikh, 24, Motibur Aalam, 19, Maskar Farojuddin, 18, and Pintukumar Saah, 26 were arrested on the charges of murder and for house trespass.

All the accused were produced before the court on Sunday which remanded them to two days of police custody.