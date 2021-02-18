'Situation not worrisome, but we are on alert': Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol as COVID-19 cases rise

Pune is witnessing a significant spike in COVID-19 cases. On Thursday, the city reported 465 new COVID-19 cases, taking its caseload to 1,96,389. According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,812 with six new fatalities.
A total of 184 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 2,156. As of now, 1,89,421 people have been discharged/ recovered.
The rise in the cases has been consistent in the last 8-10 days, said Mohol. However, he said the situation is not worrisome but the administration is on alert.
"In last 8-10 days, no. of patients has been increasing but the situation is not worrisome. We're on alert. We've decided to increase COVID19 testing. There is a chance of making the COVID19 rules more strict if the number of cases rises," news agency ANI quoted Murlidhar Mohol as saying.
Mohol told TOI that the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is likely to again introduce containment zones in four areas. Mohol said cases have increased in Ahmednagar Road, Warje, Sinhagad Road and Satara Road areas.
“There is a possibility of COVID-19 spreading and the citizens are expected to follow all the precautionary measures to avoid containment zones,” Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said.
It has forty five days since the city became free from containment zones.
Meanwhile, Pune Municipal Corporation has on Thursday issued an order making it mandatory for passengers arriving from Kerala to undergo RT-PCR test on arrival.
Incidentally, Maharashtra and Kerala amount to 70 per cent COVID-19 cases in the country currently.