'Situation not worrisome, but we are on alert': Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol as COVID-19 cases rise

Mohol told TOI that the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is likely to again introduce containment zones in four areas. Mohol said cases have increased in Ahmednagar Road, Warje, Sinhagad Road and Satara Road areas.

“There is a possibility of COVID-19 spreading and the citizens are expected to follow all the precautionary measures to avoid containment zones,” Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said.

It has forty five days since the city became free from containment zones.

Meanwhile, Pune Municipal Corporation has on Thursday issued an order making it mandatory for passengers arriving from Kerala to undergo RT-PCR test on arrival.

Incidentally, Maharashtra and Kerala amount to 70 per cent COVID-19 cases in the country currently.