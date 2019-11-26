Situation is under control: Ahmed Patel

"Situation is under control in Maharashtra," Patel told IANS. He also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of crossing the limits of "shamelessness" and "shattering" democracy after the saffron party formed the government due to a coup by NCP chief Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar.

Patel expressed confidence that the Sena-Congress-NCP combine will defeat the BJP during the floor test, and the alliance of the three parties will form the government.

The three parties will fight the situation on both the political and legal fronts, he added.

Earlier, the apex court during its hearing on Maharashtra government formation issue said it will pronounce its order on Tuesday at 10.30 am after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared for the central government, informing it that he had brought letters of support of the BJP and NCP MLAs on which the Governor's decision rested.