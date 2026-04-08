SIT Probe Reveals Self-Styled Godman Ashok Kharat Received Direct Administrative Support, Former Woman Officer Under Scanner

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe has revealed that Ashok Kharat, a self-styled godman accused of deceiving citizens through superstition and fraud, allegedly received direct support from within the administrative system. | Sourced

Nashik: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe has revealed that Ashok Kharat, a self-styled godman accused of deceiving citizens through superstition and fraud, allegedly received direct support from within the administrative system.

Former Woman Officer and Two Senior Police Officers Probed

Investigators are scrutinising the potential involvement of a former senior woman officer previously posted in Nashik, alongside two senior police officers who allegedly assisted Kharat.

According to SIT sources, the woman officer allegedly used her official position to help Kharat navigate administrative matters. In return, investigators suspect she received significant benefits, with speculation that Kharat leveraged his political network to help her secure a preferred posting.

Suspicious Financial Transactions Under Examination

The SIT has reportedly uncovered suspicious financial transactions between the officer and the accused. Investigators are currently examining all related documents and bank details to verify these financial links.

The allegations of the misuse of a government office to support a fraudulent operation and secure personal gain have raised serious concerns. Authorities have indicated a strong possibility that the former woman officer may soon be brought in for questioning as the investigation expands.

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