Mumbai ANC Seizes Narcotics Worth Over ₹10.14 Cr In Special Anti-Drug Drive, Arrests 10 Peddlers Across Multiple Operations

The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Police, as part of a special anti-drug drive, has seized narcotic substances worth over ₹10.14 crore and arrested 10 drug peddlers in multiple operations across the city. | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Police, as part of a special anti-drug drive, has seized narcotic substances worth over ₹10.14 crore and arrested 10 drug peddlers in multiple operations across the city.

Total Contraband Recovered

According to officials, a total of 29.292 kg of contraband was recovered, including 902 grams of MD (Mephedrone), 20.700 kg of ganja, and 7.690 kg of hydroponic ganja.

According to official data, multiple FIRs were registered by different ANC units, including Kandivali, Worli, Bandra, Ghatkopar, and Azad Maidan, invoking sections such as 8(c), 22(c), 22(b), and 20(b) of the NDPS Act.The operations were carried out between April 1 and April 7, 2026, at different locations across Mumbai.

List of Accused Arrested

Among those arrested are Noor Alam Salauddin Shaikh (30), Mohammad Wasim Mohammad Saeed Khan (41), Alaj Siraj Bepari (51), Mohammad Farukh Mohammad Haroon Khan (32), Imran Ayub Shaikh (32), Sameer Salim Shaikh alias Bobby (42), and Adnan Nasir Khan (24). Details of the remaining accused are yet to be disclosed.

Police officials stated that the cases pertain to possession, sale, and distribution of narcotic substances, and further investigation is underway to trace supply chains and possible links to larger drug networks.

Major Operation by Wadala Unit

In one major operation, the Wadala unit seized 218 grams of MD worth approximately ₹54.5 lakh near BPT Road and apprehended one accused. In a separate action on April 6, the Vile Parle (East) area saw the seizure of 7.690 kg of hydroponic ganja valued at around ₹7.69 crore.

The Azad Maidan unit recovered 20.700 kg of ganja worth over ₹6.21 lakh near Wadala TT and 117 grams of MD worth ₹35.1 lakh from Nagpada, arresting accused in both cases.

Kandivali Unit Conducts Multiple Raids

The Kandivali unit conducted multiple raids, including operations at Goregaon (West), Andheri (West), and Mahim, seizing a combined 281 grams of MD worth over ₹39 lakh and arresting several individuals involved in drug trafficking.

Similarly, the Bandra unit seized 163 grams of MD valued at ₹48.9 lakh from Bharat Nagar in Bandra (East), while the Ghatkopar unit recovered 123 grams of MD worth ₹30.5 lakh from Malvani, Malad.

Police said the operations were part of a coordinated effort to crack down on drug trafficking networks in the city. All accused have been booked under the NDPS Act, and further investigation is underway to trace the supply chains and identify larger syndicates. Mumbai Police reiterated their commitment to creating a drug-free society and stated that such drives will continue in the future.

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