'Sirf Hindu Se Vyavhar Hoga...': Cinema Hall Audience In Vasai Pledges To Boycott Muslims After Watching Kerala Story 2; MBVV Police Reacts

Mira-Bhayandar: A video showing a crowd in a cinema hall in Vasar reportedly pledging to boycott Muslims after watching the controversial film Kerala Story 2 has gone viral on social media, sparking concerns of communal tension. In the video, the audience can be heard making statements such as "Sirf Hindu se vyavhar hoga."

According to Syed Naseer Hussain, a Congress Rajya Sabha member in Vasai, said the video was shot during a free screening of the film on March 10. In the video, a group of individuals is seen leading the audience in taking an oath as the movie ended. The audience in its pledge said, "Jai Shree Ram, Hum yeh pratigya lete hai ke ki hamara jo bhi vyavhar hoga woh Hinduo se hoga. Sabzi bhi lenge, baal bhi katwayengechahe jo bhi karenge, Hinduo se karenge (We pledge that all our dealings will be only with Hindus, whether it's buying vegetables or getting haircuts, we will deal only with Hindus)."

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MBVV Police Takes Action On Video

The Cyber Police Station in Mira Bhayandar–Vasai Virar has taken legal action on the viral video posted on social media, raising concerns about potential communal tension in the region. Replying to the video shared by Mohammed Zubair, the police replied, "Due to the viral nature of the said video, there is a possibility of communal tension arising between Hindu and Muslim communities. Therefore, your cooperation is essential in maintaining law and order."

The police also requested Zubair to remove the video from his "popular account at the earliest".

Since its release in 2023, The Kerala Story, and its sequel, released in February this year, have been at the centre of intense political and cultural debate. Supporters claim the films expose uncomfortable truths, while critics argue that they exaggerate and promote divisive narratives.