SIR Process Ends 21-Year Manhunt: Mumbai Police Arrest Nashik Businessman In ₹9 Lakh Fraud Case | file pic [Representative Image]

Mumbai: A Nashik-based businessman, who was allegedly on the run for 21 years in a fraud case, was finally caught when he arrived in Mumbai to complete his special intensive revision (SIR) process. A court had issued an arrest warrant against him.

Avadhut Chafekar, 65, who allegedly cheated a client of Rs9 lakh and fled Mumbai in 2005, was in for a rude shock when BKC police knocked on his hotel room door on July 31. He had checked in for an overnight stay after completing his SIR process. Chafekar managed to remain untraceable for over two decades by never purchasing a SIM card in his own name, police said, adding that he used documents belonging to others.

According to officials, he was taken completely by surprise when officers arrived with the arrest warrant. After fleeing Mumbai, Chafekar allegedly built a new life in Nashik, where he started an electrical manufacturing business. Police coordinated with the SIR electoral team, asking them to alert them if anyone named Chafekar arrived to update their records.

Accordingly, the officials promptly shared the contact number mentioned by the accused in his SIR form. Police found that the number was registered using someone else’s documents, but they managed to zero in on Chafekar.

The action was initiated following DCP Nimit Goyal’s directive to clear backlog cases, after which a special team led by ACP Sanjay Gaikwad was formed.