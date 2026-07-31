Mumbai Sessions Court Denies Bail To Retired LTMC Deputy Dean In Alleged ₹70 Lakh MBBS Admission Scam

A Mumbai court denied bail to retired LTMC Deputy Dean Rakesh Verma in the alleged ₹70 lakh MBBS admission fraud case | Representational Image

Mumbai, July 31, 2026: The sessions court has refused to grant bail to Rakesh Verma, 62, a retired Deputy Dean of Lokmanya Tilak Medical College, who was arrested for allegedly cheating an aspiring MBBS student by promising admission to Lokmanya Tilak Medical College, Sion, under the management quota.

Court Cites Similar Cases

While refusing to grant bail, the sessions court considered the prosecution's argument that the "accused has defrauded students who secured lower marks and issued fabricated letters of admission to the medical college. There are 8-10 crimes registered for similar facts. It reflects that the accused has cheated various students by using a similar modus operandi."

Verma was arrested by the Sion Police on the complaint of Ramchandra Shukla, a doctor by profession, in 2025. Shukla alleged that his daughter had secured 60 per cent marks in Class 12 and that he was seeking admission to an MBBS course under the management quota.

The accused was working as Deputy Dean at Lokmanya Tilak Medical College, Sion. He was allegedly in contact with other accused, namely Lav Gupta, Akhilesh Pal and Kush Gupta. In different instalments, the complainant allegedly paid Rs 70 lakh.

Alleged Admission Fraud

The complainant claimed that he received an email on January 28, 2021, confirming the admission. He also received a letter bearing the signature of Dean Dr Mohan Joshi. However, he later came to know that all the documents were fabricated and that he had been cheated by all the accused.

Verma, while seeking bail, pleaded that he had been falsely implicated in the case and was not a beneficiary of the alleged fraud amount. It was claimed that his daughter's bank account had been misused by the other accused, through which a huge amount was received and subsequently disbursed.

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The plea was opposed by Public Prosecutor Iqbal Solkar, who contended that a total of 10 cases had been registered against the applicant at different police stations in Mumbai, Ajani (Nagpur), Ahmedabad, Bharuch and Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh).

He also referred to orders in various cases in which the applicant had been granted bail. In the present case, the applicant has been in custody since February 5.

Accepting the prosecution's objections, the court refused to grant Verma bail.

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