Marathi singer Geeta Mali dies in road accident on Mumbai-Agra highway, spouse hurt

Thane: A 37-year-old woman died and her husband suffered injuries after they met with a road accident in Shahpur taluka in Bhiwandi (rural) on Thursday afternoon. Police said the deceased has been identified as Geeta Mali, a resident of Nashik. Geeta was a singer.

The incident took place at Khardi village near Ekta hotel around 3 pm when Geeta was returning with her husband Vijay from Mumbai airport to Nashik in a car. According to police, the speeding car dashed a parked gas tanker from behind.

“No one was in the tanker when the accident took place. Geeta was seated on front left seat and her husband was driving the car. Geeta died on spot while Vijay suffered major injuries. Vijay is being treated by Shahpur primary health centre,” said a Police Sub Inspector from Shahpur police station.

The tanker driver, who may have parked and gone for food in a hotel, fled from spot when he got to know about the accident.

Geeta was a Marathi singer. She had gone to the US to perform. Her husband had gone to pick her up from Mumbai airport.