Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2026 Begins: President Droupadi Murmu Hoists Religious Flag At Nashik's Ramkund, CM Fadnavis Performs Rituals In Trimbakeshwar |VIDEOS | X

Nashik: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday, October 31, hoisted the religious flag at Ramkund, marking the formal commencement of the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2026. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis hoisted the flag at Kushavarta Tirtha in Trimbakeshwar.

Visuals of both leaders performing religious rituals during the Dhwajarohan ceremonies have surfaced on social media.

President Murmu Performs Rituals At Ramkund

Visuals shared by news agency PTI showed President Murmu participating in the Dhwajarohan ceremony at Shri Ramkund along the Godavari Ghats in Nashik.

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President Murmu performed religious rituals as part of the traditional flag-hoisting ceremony, which marked the formal beginning of the Simhastha Kumbh period.

The ceremony was attended by saints, spiritual leaders, religious representatives, political leaders and thousands of devotees.

CM Fadnavis Hoists Flag At Kushavarta In Trimbakeshwar

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis participated in the religious flag-hoisting ceremony at Kushavarta Tirtha in Trimbakeshwar. Visuals showed Fadnavis offering prayers in the presence of Jagadguru Sri Sri Bharati Tirtha Mahaswamiji of Sringeri Sharada Peeth.

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Thousands Gather To Witness Flag-Hoisting Ceremonies

According to reports, special decorations were arranged at Shri Ramkund, the Godavari Ghats and Kushavarta Tirtha for the occasion. Thousands of devotees gathered to witness the ceremonies, along with several MLAs, political leaders and religious representatives.

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Nashik and Trimbakeshwar hold significant importance in India's religious and cultural traditions, particularly because of their association with the Simhastha Kumbh Mela.

Security And Traffic Arrangements Intensified

Authorities strengthened security arrangements across Nashik and Trimbakeshwar in view of the President's visit, the participation of senior political leaders and the large turnout of devotees.

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Traffic management, crowd control and cleanliness measures were also undertaken to ensure the smooth conduct of the ceremonies.

Police and other civic departments coordinated arrangements around the religious venues to manage the movement of devotees and maintain public safety. The flag-hoisting ceremonies formally marked the beginning of the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela period.

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