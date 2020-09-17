Silent protest in Thane to seek justice for 3 sewage workers

Youth activists in Thane plan to hold a silent protest for the three sewage workers who died last year due to suffocation while cleaning a STP in Thane. The bereaved family of the three deceased men are yet to get any compensation. The citizens who have been fighting to get compensation for the victims’ kin plan to protest at the accident spot.

Muse foundation and activists from Thane have filed an RTI due to shoddy police investigation and no compensation given to the family of the victims.

The mishap happened at sewage treatment plant (STP) at Pride Presidency Luxuria Housing society, Dhokali area of Thane. Amit Puhal, 20. Aman Badal, 21 and Ajay Bumbak, 24, died due to suffocation while cleaning the tank.

Soon after the incident the Kapurbawdi police team had arrested three office-bearers of the society for negligence. While five people were arrested in the case, including two contractors. "Even though the case was filed under IPC section 304 (A), the accused were soon released on bail. It's been over a year but no charge sheet has been filed against the accused," said Pranav Trivedi, a volunteer from Muse foundation, Thane.

"Even after several appeals, no satisfactory action has been taken against the accused or any compensation given to the family of the deceased,” rued Pranav.

To highlight the issue, the protesters will hold placards at the mishap spot in Thane on September 30.