Siddhivinayak Trust Distributes Free Academic Books To Underprivileged Students From Class 11 To Graduation |

Mumbai: In an initiative aimed at supporting higher education, the Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple Trust distributed free academic books to underprivileged and needy students on 11 and 12 June 2026.

Book Bank Scheme

The distribution drive was organised under the aegis of the 'Shree Siddhivinayak Book Bank Scheme'. It specifically targeted students from Class 11 through to the final year of graduation (Class 15), ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder their academic pursuits.

The event saw the presence of several key dignitaries from the trust. Attendees included the Honourable Treasurer, Acharya Pawan Tripathi, alongside esteemed trustees Meena Kambli, Rahul Londhe, Mahesh Mudaliar, Gopal Dalvi, Jitendra Raut, Manisha Tupe, and Sudarshan Sangle.

Trustees in Attendance

Executive Officer Veena Patil and Deputy Executive Officer Sandeep Rathod were also present to oversee the smooth execution of the programme.

Through this annual scheme, the Siddhivinayak Trust continues to reinforce its commitment to social welfare and education. By providing essential learning resources to deserving youths, the trust aims to empower the next generation and foster a brighter, more equitable future for students across the region.

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