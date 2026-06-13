Navi Mumbai Crime: 3 Vashi Bar Employees Booked For Allegedly Diverting And Selling Liquor Worth ₹1.37 Crore, Police Launch Probe

Vashi Police investigate an alleged liquor diversion scheme that reportedly caused losses of ₹1.37 crore to a Navi Mumbai bar owner | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, June 13: Three employees of a Vashi bar allegedly diverted and sold liquor worth Rs 1.37 crore over nearly two years, cheating the establishment’s owner and prompting the Vashi Police to register a criminal breach of trust case against them.

The accused, identified as Nilesh Mahadev Patil, Vinayak Patil and Kunal Bhagat, allegedly siphoned off liquor stocks purchased in the name of Sagar Restaurant and Bar in Vashi Sector 17 between April 2024 and December 2025, causing losses of Rs 1.37 crore to the business.

Fraud Detected During Audit

According to police, the fraud came to light in January 2026 when bar owner Gordon Serrao noticed that payments to several liquor distributors were pending despite regular procurement of stock. Suspecting foul play, he conducted a detailed audit of bills and inventory records, which allegedly revealed large-scale discrepancies.

“Nilesh Patil was entrusted with handling liquor stock, business transactions and excise-related work for the establishment. During the inquiry, it emerged that excess liquor had been ordered and diverted without the owner’s knowledge, resulting in substantial financial losses,” a police officer said.

Accused Misused Trust And Position

Police said Patil had been working at the bar for nearly 15 years and enjoyed the owner’s complete trust. When confronted about the discrepancies, he allegedly admitted to misappropriating funds, claiming he had developed a habit of playing an online game and required money to continue participating.

Diversion Network Uncovered

Police further revealed that Serrao also owns a bar in Belapur Sector 15, where Vinayak Patil worked as a bouncer and Kunal Bhagat as a manager. The duo allegedly offered Nilesh Patil lucrative commissions in exchange for supplying liquor, claiming they had a large demand for stock.

Acting on the arrangement, Nilesh Patil allegedly began placing orders for liquor far in excess of the Vashi bar’s requirements from April 2024 onwards. Police said the excess stock was secretly diverted to Vinayak Patil and Kunal Bhagat, who allegedly sold it elsewhere while sharing commissions with him.

Police Probe Underway

“The accused are suspected to have acted in connivance and diverted liquor worth approximately Rs 1.37 crore during the period under investigation. Efforts are underway to trace them and further probe is in progress,” the officer added.

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Based on Serrao’s complaint, Vashi Police registered a case against the three accused under Sections 316(4) (criminal breach of trust) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

Police Sub-Inspector Vaibhav Rupvate is conducting the investigation under the supervision of Police Inspector Shashikant Chandekar. Searches are underway to locate and apprehend the accused.

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