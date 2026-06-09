Siddhivinayak Trust Clarifies Chapel Near Temple Is Restored Shrine From 1931, Not An Encroachment After Metro 3 Work |

Mumbai: ​The Shree Siddhivinayak Ganpati Temple Trust said that a new Christian chapel on Nardulla Tank playground near the temple is a shrine that has been restored after it was temporarily shifted during the construction of the station for the underground Metro 3 project.

Sarvankar's statement

​Sada Sarvankar, chairman of the temple trust, said that the cross that was removed during the work has been housed in a new shrine. "We even told the Christian community that we will help rebuild it, but they constructed the shrine themselves", said Sarvankar.

​The chapel was the subject of posts on social media and news channels, with allegations that it was an encroachment.

Community contribution

​Members of the Our Lady of Salvation Church, also called the Portuguese Church, have said that the Chapel of the Holy Cross was established around 1931 near Nardulla Tank Maidan, Prabhadevi. The current chapel was built with a contribution of Rs 27,500 by the local community.

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