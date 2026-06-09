JNPA Announces 50% Ground Rent Reimbursement For Importers Hit By Trailer Driver Shortage Causing Container Evacuation Delays

JNPA Port | X

Mumbai: The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) has announced a 50% reimbursement of ground rent on import-laden containers that remained at port terminals beyond eight days, providing significant relief to importers impacted by delays in container evacuation caused by a shortage of trailer drivers during April and May.

Eligibility criteria

The relief applies to import-laden containers bound for Container Freight Stations (CFSs) or Direct Port Delivery (DPD) facilities that were discharged from vessels on or after May 1 and are removed from port terminals on or before June 20. Containers landed after June 12 will not be eligible for the reimbursement scheme.

According to a trade notice issued by JNPA, the shortage of trailer drivers led to congestion and inventory build-up at port terminals, as CFS operators and DPD importers were unable to evacuate containers within the stipulated timeframe. To ease the financial burden on importers, JNPA has decided to reimburse 50% of the ground rent accrued from the ninth day after landing until the date of removal.

Reimbursement details

“JNPA remains committed to facilitating trade and supporting the logistics community during operational challenges. This reimbursement measure has been introduced to provide relief to importers affected by circumstances beyond their control and to ensure smoother cargo movement through the port ecosystem,” a JNPA spokesperson said.

Importers seeking reimbursement must submit ground rent payment invoices containing container details, a copy of the Delivery Order (DO), and bank account details to the office of the General Manager (Finance), JNPA. Following verification, the eligible reimbursement amount will be credited directly to the importer's bank account.

The trade notice was issued with the approval of the competent authority of JNPA and signed by Girish Thomas, Chief General Manager (Traffic).

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