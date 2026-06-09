Bhiwandi Villagers Protest Alleged Corruption In ₹2 Crore Road Project; Cracks Appear Days After Completion |

Bhiwandi: Allegations of corruption and substandard construction in a ₹2-crore concrete road project triggered a strong protest by villagers and members of Shramjeevi Sanghatana outside the Public Works Department (PWD) office at Bhadwad on Monday. Claiming that the newly constructed road has already begun to crack despite being recently completed, protesters demanded a comprehensive technical audit and action against those responsible for the alleged irregularities.

Project details

The road connecting Dapoli village to Gomtara Fort in Bhiwandi taluka was constructed using funds sanctioned by the District Planning and Development Committee (DPDC) during the 2022-23 financial year. The project was intended to improve connectivity for residents of several tribal settlements, including Bhavarpada, Numberpada and Kharampada under the Pilanje Gram Panchayat limits.

However, villagers alleged that the quality of work was compromised during construction and that visible cracks have appeared at multiple locations on the stretch within a short period of its completion. The deterioration has raised serious concerns among local residents, who claim public funds have been misused.

Transparency lapses

Addressing the gathering, Shramjeevi Sanghatana leaders alleged that several mandatory engineering and construction norms were ignored during execution of the project. According to the organisation, no project information board detailing the sanctioned amount, contractor and technical specifications was installed at the site, depriving the public of transparency regarding the work.

The protesters further claimed that proper compaction of the road base was not carried out and that the concrete surface was not adequately cured through regular water sprinkling after construction. They alleged that these lapses have directly contributed to the formation of cracks and structural weaknesses in the road.

Thickness and drainage issues

Questions were also raised over the thickness of the concrete layer. Activists alleged that the road does not match the dimensions approved in the official estimate and claimed that the discrepancy points to possible financial irregularities. In addition, roadside drainage structures built along the route are reportedly showing signs of damage and deterioration, fuelling concerns over the quality of materials used in the project.

The agitation follows a written complaint submitted to the Public Works Department on March 16. According to the organisation, despite repeated representations and follow-ups, no concrete action was taken by authorities, forcing villagers to launch a public protest.

Protest leaders

The demonstration was led by Shramjeevi Sanghatana Taluka Secretary Vishwanath Pasari, Vice-President Chandrakant Rayat, along with Dayanand Patil, Tanaji Lahange, Suresh Thakre, Dashrath Gawli, Kishor Patil, Vitthal Paste, Nilesh Shelar, Bhimabai Pawar, Sunitabai Bhavar and several local residents.

The protesters demanded an immediate independent technical inspection of the road, suspension of payments to the contractor pending the outcome of the inquiry, and disciplinary action against officials found responsible for any lapses. They also sought reconstruction of damaged portions in accordance with prescribed quality standards.

When contacted regarding the allegations, PWD engineer Dattu Gite said the department has taken note of the concerns raised by villagers and that action is being initiated in accordance with the demands placed before the department.

"We are proceeding with necessary action as per the demands raised by the people," Gite said.

Shramjeevi Sanghatana has warned that if a transparent inquiry is not conducted and corrective measures are not initiated at the earliest, the organisation will intensify its agitation in the coming days.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/