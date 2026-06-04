BEST Faces Safety, Maintenance Crisis As Fatal Accidents Rise; 48 Deaths Reported In Past 2 Years

BEST has intensified inspections and driver training after a rise in fatal accidents, bus fires and maintenance-related incidents involving wet-lease buses across Mumbai | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, June 3: Mumbai's public bus service is facing growing concerns over safety and maintenance, with 48 fatal accidental deaths involving BEST buses reported over the last two years.

The majority of these fatalities have been linked to wet-lease buses operated by private contractors, raising fresh questions over vehicle upkeep, driver training and operational oversight.

Internal BEST data shows that fatalities involving wet-lease buses increased from 19 in 2024-25 to 21 in 2025-26. In comparison, deaths involving BEST-owned buses declined from five to three during the same period.

The figures come amid a series of recent incidents, including bus fires, breakdowns, technical snags and road accidents that have affected the image of Mumbai's largest public transport undertaking.

BEST steps up inspections and training

BEST officials said the administration has stepped up inspections and introduced stricter safety measures. A senior official said four weeks of mandatory training has been introduced for all wet-lease bus drivers operating CNG and electric buses.

"We are focusing on preventive measures and technical inspections. Joint checks are being conducted at all depots, and buses with defects are being taken off the road," the official said.

BEST General Manager Sonia Sethi has maintained that the four-week training programme is non-negotiable despite demands from private operators to shorten the duration.

BEST Chairperson Trushna Vishwasrao also stressed the need for stronger driver training, citing a recent incident in which a bus had to be pushed after the driver failed to restart it properly.

Series of incidents raises concerns

The concerns have intensified following multiple incidents in May alone. Two buses were gutted in a fire at Pratiksha Nagar Depot, while another CNG bus caught fire in Santa Cruz. Several accidents, breakdowns and AC failures were also reported across the city.

Sources said at least 10 incidents involving accidents or maintenance failures occurred during the month.

BEST has begun issuing notices and imposing penalties of Rs 10,000 for maintenance violations. During ongoing inspections, 11 buses operated by private contractors were found with technical defects and were immediately removed from service.

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Calls for comprehensive overhaul

BEST committee member Ajay Singh has demanded a comprehensive overhaul, warning that recurring fires, poor maintenance and accidents point to deeper systemic issues.

With lakhs of commuters depending on BEST services daily, officials say improving safety and reliability has become an urgent priority.

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