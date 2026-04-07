Siddheshwar Express Completes 50 Years, A Lifeline Between Solapur & Mumbai |

The Solapur Division of Central Railway has marked a proud milestone as the iconic 12116, 12115 Solapur, Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Siddheshwar Superfast Express completed 50 years of uninterrupted service on April 8, 2026. Since its launch in 1976, the train has grown beyond its role as a mode of transport, becoming a symbol of reliability, emotional connection and regional pride.

Introduced to provide a dedicated overnight link between Solapur and Mumbai, the Siddheshwar Express has consistently served thousands of passengers, including daily commuters, business travellers and pilgrims. Over the decades, it has played a key role in strengthening the economic and social ties between Solapur, a prominent textile hub, and the state capital.

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A Journey Through Time

Named after the revered saint Shri Siddharameshwar, a 12th century spiritual leader and devotee of Shri Basaveshwara, the train reflects the deep cultural roots of the region it serves. What began as a non AC overnight service with conventional ICF coaches has steadily transformed alongside Indian Railways’ modernisation journey.

In its early years, the train was hauled by diesel locomotives, but today it operates on a fully electrified route powered by high capacity engines such as WAP 7. The transition to Superfast status further enhanced its efficiency by reducing travel time and improving punctuality, making it one of the most preferred options on the busy Mumbai, Pune, Solapur corridor.

A significant upgrade came in November 2018 when the train was equipped with modern LHB coaches. This change improved passenger safety, allowed for higher speeds and enhanced comfort across all classes. The train now runs with 22 LHB coaches, including AC First Class, AC 2 Tier, AC 3 Tier, AC 3 Tier Economy, Sleeper Class and General compartments, catering to a wide range of passengers.

Covering a distance of 455 kilometres in about 8 hours and 5 minutes, the Siddheshwar Express connects important stations such as Mohol, Madha, Kurduvadi, Jeur, Daund, Pune, Kalyan, Thane and Dadar. With a maximum permissible speed of 130 kilometres per hour on select stretches, it maintains a steady and dependable schedule.

A Lifeline For Generations

For residents of Solapur and surrounding regions, the Siddheshwar Express is more than just a train. Its overnight schedule allows passengers to leave in the evening and arrive in Mumbai early in the morning, making it ideal for work, administrative tasks and legal commitments.

The train also plays an important role in religious travel. It serves as a convenient link for devotees visiting key pilgrimage sites such as Pandharpur, Tuljapur, Akkalkot and Ganagapur. During the annual Shri Siddheshwar Gadda Yatra, its importance grows even further, carrying thousands of devotees.

Looking Ahead

As the Siddheshwar Express enters its next chapter, the Solapur Division has reiterated its focus on enhancing passenger comfort, safety and punctuality. The Golden Jubilee is not just a celebration of longevity, but of trust built over generations.

Railway officials expressed gratitude to passengers who have relied on the service for decades. As it continues to connect people and places, the Siddheshwar Express remains a moving testament to progress, resilience and the enduring spirit of Indian Railways.