Mumbai: Massive Fire Engulfs Railway Coach At Matunga Carshed, Welding Sparks Suspected - VIDEO

Mumbai: Massive Fire Engulfs Railway Coach At Matunga Carshed, Welding Sparks Suspected |

Mumbai, April 7: A major fire broke out in an LHB sleeper coach at the Matunga carshed in Mumbai at around 3:10 pm, triggering an immediate response from the fire brigade. The blaze was brought under control by 4:00 pm, preventing further escalation.

Officials confirmed that nearly 70 percent of the upper portion of the coach was burnt in the incident. However, the underslung equipment remained safe. The affected coach was quickly shifted to an open area, ensuring that no other coaches or workshop infrastructure were damaged.

No injuries were reported, offering some relief amid the scare.

#WATCH | #Mumbai: Massive Fire Engulfs Railway Coach At Matunga Carshed; Nearby Welding Work Said To Be Behind Incident



Reported by @ImAbhi5200 #MumbaiNews #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/UjpmwXjI6S — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) April 7, 2026

Welding Sparks Suspected As Cause

Preliminary findings indicate that welding work was underway near the toilet area on the CSMT side of the coach at the time of the incident. Sparks generated during the process are believed to have ignited nearby materials.

Authorities said strong winds and the non AC nature of the sleeper coach contributed to the rapid spread of the fire. The incident has raised questions about safety measures during maintenance activities, with officials expected to review protocols.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A fire broke out in an LHB sleeper coach at Matunga workshop. The fire, caused by welding sparks near a toilet, spread rapidly due to strong winds. The upper portion of the coach was 70% burnt, but underslung equipment remained safe. No casualties were… pic.twitter.com/OqLtpP5wFy — IANS (@ians_india) April 7, 2026

Recent Mumbai High Fire Raises Concerns

The incident comes close on the heels of another fire reported last week at an offshore installation operated by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation at Mumbai High.

The fire broke out around 5:45 pm at the SHP platform, leaving 10 personnel with minor injuries. According to ONGC, emergency teams responded swiftly and brought the situation under control. All injured individuals are stable and undergoing treatment, while operations have resumed.

While the exact cause of the offshore fire remains under investigation, the back to back incidents have once again highlighted the need for stringent safety checks across critical infrastructure.

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