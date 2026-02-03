 Shrivardhan Horror: Man Dragged For Nearly Two Kilometres After Speeding Car Hits Bike In Diveagar, Wife Critical
A man died after being dragged nearly two kilometres when a speeding car hit his motorcycle in Diveagar, Raigad. His wife was critically injured. The 19-year-old driver, suspected of drunk driving, has been booked as police probe CCTV footage of the incident.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 02:11 AM IST
article-image
A man was killed after being dragged for nearly two kilometres in a horrific road accident at Diveagar village in Shrivardhan taluka on Saturday afternoon, while his wife sustained critical injuries. | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: A man was killed after being dragged for nearly two kilometres in a horrific road accident at Diveagar village in Shrivardhan taluka on Saturday afternoon, while his wife sustained critical injuries.

The accident occurred around 1 pm near Mauli Hotel when a speeding passenger car rammed into a motorcycle carrying Mohammed Hanif Arzabegi , resident of Karlas village, Shrivardhan and his wife Sumeen. Police said the impact was so severe that Arzabegi was trapped under the car and dragged for about 1.5 to 2 km up to Smashan Road in Borli Panchatan, resulting in fatal injuries. He died on the spot. His wife suffered serious injuries and was shifted to Mumbai for advanced medical treatment.

According to police, the car involved (MH 12 WX 2186) was being driven by Rushikesh Jodh (19), a resident of Pune, who had come to Diveagar as a tourist. Preliminary information suggests that the accused was under the influence of alcohol, and medical tests are being conducted to confirm intoxication.

article-image

The entire incident was captured on a roadside CCTV camera, which reportedly shows the victim trapped beneath the car as it continued moving. The footage has led to public outrage, with local residents gathering at the accident site and demanding strict action against the accused.

“A case has been registered against the car driver based on preliminary findings. CCTV footage is being examined to ascertain the exact sequence of events, and further investigation is underway,” a police officer from Shrivardhan police station said.

