Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Celebrates Gurudevshri Rakeshji’s 60th Birthday With 60 New Humanitarian Initiatives |

Mumbai: The Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur (SRMD) celebrated the 60th birth anniversary of its founder, Gurudevshri Rakeshji—spiritual master, humanitarian, and devotee of poet-philosopher Shrimad Rajchandra—at the Jio World Convention Centre on 25 and 26 September.

60 New Initiatives Announced

The event, 'Aho Gurudev – 60 Years of an Enlightened Existence', brought together spiritual leaders, corporate honchos, philanthropists, young volunteers, and spiritual seekers from 214 cities and 24 countries. It saw the announcement of 60 new initiatives, including a cancer hospital, medical college, a mega campus for animal care with a hospital, a free AI-powered career guidance platform, and projects for women's empowerment, community, and the environment.

Narayana Murthy, Founder and Chairman Emeritus of Infosys, said the true measure of any spiritual tradition lies in the compassion it inspires through action.

“That is what we saw today—the demonstration of these wonderful 60 initiatives. These acts reaffirm our belief in God and saints. India’s future cannot be determined by technology and infrastructure alone. Its destiny will ultimately be shaped by the quality of its people,” said Murthy, adding that he asked Rakeshji to charter a revolution to transform our culture.

Tata Sons Chairman Speaks On Values

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, noted that the Tata Group is built on strong values. “Trust, character, discipline, perseverance, and hard work are what build great individuals and institutions,” he said.

Actor Ranbir Kapoor said he knew Rakeshji was called the 'Youth Magnet' for inspiring young minds. “Gurudev, I had the good fortune of becoming a father three years ago. Around the same time, I received a gift from above: the opportunity to play Bhagwan Ram in Ramayan. That experience brought me closer to my spirituality and helped me understand our country's spiritual heritage deeply,” said Kapoor.

Leaders From Various Fields Attend

Other prominent guests included spiritual figures Morari Bapu, Anandmurti Gurumaa, Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji, Swami Swaroopanandji, BK Sister Shivani, Sadhvi Bhagwati Saraswati, and Bhiku Sanghasenaji. Political, military, and corporate leaders included Cabinet Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha; Lt. Gen. D. S. Kushwah, GOC, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa Area; actor Hema Malini; Deepak Parekh, Former Chairman, HDFC; Dilip Shanghvi, MD, Sun Pharma; culinary icon Sanjeev Kapoor; Manoj Modi, Director, Reliance Retail & Jio; Vinod Adani, Promoter, Adani Group; Ashok Hinduja, Chairman, Hinduja Group; Sudhir Mehta, Chairman Emeritus, Torrent Group; Nilesh Shah, MD, Kotak Mahindra AMC; Motilal Oswal, Co-Founder, Motilal Oswal Financial Services; and Madhukar Parekh, Chairman, Pidilite Industries.

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The event featured the Sacred Atmarpit Diksha ceremony, where 11 young seekers took vows of celibacy. Youth volunteers staged a cultural tribute, and Rakeshji delivered three discourses on 'Choosing Consciously', 'Renouncing Courageously', and 'Serving Compassionately'.

Other announcements included spiritual centres in Mumbai, new spaces at Shrimad Rajchandra Ashram (including a Wellness Centre, Solitude Groves, and a Museum), six new satsang centres in South America, Rakeshji’s works translated into multiple languages, and BEYOND, his visual biography.

The celebration will next move across India and internationally to Dubai, London, Toronto, and the US.

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