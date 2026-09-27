Railway Board Safety Director Mukul Kumar To Inspect Borivali Section After Delays Following New Interlocking System | AI

Mumbai: Railway Board Executive Director (Safety) Mukul Kumar is scheduled to visit Mumbai for three to four days to review safety arrangements and inspect the Borivali section, where commuters have been facing delays following the commissioning of an interlocking system. He is also expected to inspect the lobby and running room at Churchgate.

Commuters Report Daily Delays

The inspection comes amid complaints that the new interlocking arrangement has affected suburban train operations in the Borivali section. Commuters have reported delays of around 20 minutes on a daily basis, particularly during peak hours. Railway sources said delays to one local are also affecting subsequent services, leading to longer waiting times at stations and increased crowding on trains.

Interlocking is a critical safety system that controls the movement of trains and prevents conflicting routes from being set. Extensive testing and verification are normally carried out before such systems are commissioned. However, concerns have been raised over operational difficulties after the system was brought into service. During his visit, Kumar is expected to review the functioning of the interlocking system, operational constraints and the reasons behind the delays.

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Safety Director To Assess Technical Issues

The inspection will also cover the Churchgate lobby and running room, where the working arrangements and safety-related systems used by operating staff are expected to be reviewed. The visit is likely to provide the Railway Board with a ground-level assessment of both safety arrangements and operational issues affecting Mumbai’s suburban network.

For commuters, the key concern remains the impact of the delays on daily travel. With Borivali being one of the busiest stations on the Western Railway suburban network, disruptions in the section can have a cascading effect on services across the corridor. The inspection is therefore expected to focus not only on safety compliance but also on identifying measures to reduce operational delays and improve the reliability of local train services.

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