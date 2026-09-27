Mumbai Fisherfolk To March Against Manori Desalination Plant Over Concerns On Marine Life And Livelihoods |

Mumbai: Fisherfolk and residents of Mumbai’s coastal villages will march to the District Collector’s Office on October 19, demanding that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) scrap its proposed desalination plant at Manori, alleging that the project could damage fishing grounds, marine biodiversity and traditional fishing livelihoods.

Coastal Villages Raise Environmental Concerns

Decision was taken at a meeting in Gorai on September 26, where participants raised concerns over seawater intake and discharge of concentrated hypersaline brine into the Arabian Sea.

Residents of Gorai, Manori, Pali, Malvani, Uttan and Uran questioned submissions made before the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA), alleging that some information does not reflect the concerns and ground realities of affected fishing communities.

Fishermen Demand Consultation Process

Switsy Henriques, president of the Gorai Villagers Welfare Association, said residents were not consulted before the project was announced.

“The Environment Impact Assessment report was filed without discussing the issue with us. There is no clarity on the project's effects on fishing, navigation and fishermen's livelihoods. The authorities only agreed to talk to us after we organised a protest on September 21,” said Henriques.

Koli Community Raises Livelihood Concerns

Bernard D’Mello, working president of the Akhil Maharashtra Machhimar Kruti Samiti and a resident of Uttan, said the sea was not merely a source of income but its culture and identity.

“Generations of Kolis have lived along this coastline, nurtured their families from the sea and passed down their traditional knowledge and fishing practices from one generation to the next. We will oppose any project that threatens the health of the sea and destroys fishing grounds, therefore threatening not just a livelihood,” said D’Mello.

Devendra Tandel, president of the Akhil Maharashtra Machimaar Kruti Samiti, addressed the meeting.

The plant is expected to produce 400 million litres per day (MLD), helping bridge part of Mumbai’s water supply deficit. The city receives 4,100 MLD against demand of 4,665 MLD, while requirement is projected to rise to 6,424 MLD by 2041.

Work was scheduled to begin in August, and work is underway. The plant is expected to be completed in 45 months and commissioned by December 2029.

Despite objections from corporators over water quality, technical feasibility and the tendering process, the BMC Standing Committee in July approved a proposal for a 7.2-km underground tunnel connecting the Manori desalination plant to the city’s distribution network.

A Rs 2,241.3-crore contract has been proposed with M/s Afcons Infrastructure Ltd for the tunnel and infrastructure.

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