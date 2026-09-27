Maharashtra ACB Registers 543 Trap Cases Till September, Revenue Officials Top Corruption List With 133 Cases | AI

Mumbai: Statistics provided by the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) have revealed that this year from January till September, 543 entrapment-related corruption cases were registered in the state out of which most trap cases are related to the officials of the Revenue and Land Records department, followed by the Police, Panchayat Samiti and Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd (MSEDCL).

775 Persons Booked In Trap Cases

The ACB's statistics revealed that in the 543 trap cases, 775 persons, including 133 private persons were booked. Further analysis of the statistics revealed that most officials involved in trap cases are Class III government officials (386), followed by Class II officials (92), Class I (53) and Class IV (29). As per the statistics this year, most corruption related trap cases were registered against officials of Revenue and Land Records department (133), followed by the Police (86), Panchayat Samiti (59), MSEDCL (36), Education Department (28), Municipal Corporations (26), Public Health Department (21), and Forest department (19).

The statistics revealed that in 543 trap cases, the total amount of bribe money involved is Rs 3.08 crore. The highest amount of bribe money sought is related to the officials of the Police (Rs 70.29 lakh), followed by Forest department (Rs 53.49 lakh), Revenue and Land Records department (Rs 37.65 lakh), Sales Tax (Rs 21.36 lakh), Public Works Department (Rs 21.22 lakh), MSEDCL (Rs 14.22 lakh) and Municipal Corporations (Rs 13.16 lakh) and Panchayat Samiti (Rs 12.19 lakh).

The statistics also revealed that maximum number of trap cases were registered in Nashik range (113), followed by Pune (95), Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (84), Thane (75), Amravati (56), Nagpur (50), Nanded (43), and Mumbai (27). This year, the ACB has registered seven disproportionate assets cases, including three cases against Revenue and Land Records department officials. The total amount of money involved in this case is Rs 7.40 crore.

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