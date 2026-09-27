'Marathwada’s Real Tribute To Martyrs Is Development,' Says Minister Pratap Sarnaik At Thane Event |

Thane: Maharashtra Transport Minister and Dharashiv Guardian Minister Pratap Sarnaik declared that the ultimate tribute to the martyrs of the Marathwada Liberation Struggle lies in delivering tangible development to the region’s most vulnerable citizens.

Remembering Marathwada Liberation Struggle

Speaking at the Marathwada Mukti Sangram ceremony organized by the Marathwada Janvikas Parishad in Thane, Sarnaik emphasized that while Marathwada once fought a historic battle against Nizam rule, its current struggle is for water security, sustainable agriculture, job creation, and overall economic growth.

The event featured the conferment of the 'Marathwada Mitra' and 'Marathwada Ratna' awards upon distinguished social workers, journalists, and literary figures. Accepting his felicitation, Sarnaik recalled that while India gained independence on August 15, 1947, Marathwada’s liberation came only on September 17, 1948, after immense sacrifices by countless known and unknown freedom fighters. He noted that this legacy should serve as active motivation for modern progress rather than mere history.

Concern Over Dharashiv Drought

Addressing the severe drought in Dharashiv caused by prolonged monsoon deficits, Sarnaik voiced deep concern for the farming community. He stressed that farmers who invest their hard work, seeds, and fertilizers face devastating losses when rains fail. As Guardian Minister, he assured citizens that administrative responses would extend beyond reports on paper, confirming that directives have been issued to ensure immediate access to drinking water, livestock fodder, accurate crop inspections, and swift financial aid.

To build long-term resilience, Sarnaik called for an agricultural revolution centered on rainwater harvesting, farm ponds (shet-tali), expanded irrigation networks, and groundwater recharge.

Concluding his address, Sarnaik dedicated his honor to the soil of Marathwada, its freedom fighters, farmers, women, and youth, reiterating that the region must now focus entirely on achieving lasting prosperity.

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