Shri Sakhi Pratishthan Marks World Environment Day With 'One Person – One Tree' Pledge And Eco-Drives |

Demonstrating its commitment to environmental conservation through action, Shri Sakhi Pratishthan celebrated World Environment Day with a series of innovative and eco-friendly initiatives at a garden near the Shri Swami Samarth Math in Sector 8, Kamothe.

Event Organised Around Themes of Personal Responsibility

The programme was organised around the themes of “One Person – One Tree – One Responsibility,” “No Vehicle Day,” “Plastic-Free Shopping,” and Traditional Tree Worship, aiming to promote sustainable living and environmental awareness among citizens.

As part of the celebrations, members of the organisation planted a variety of saplings. Going beyond symbolic tree plantation, each participant pledged to take personal responsibility for nurturing and protecting the sapling until it grows into a fully developed tree, reinforcing the importance of long-term environmental stewardship.

No Vehicle Day Draws Enthusiastic Response as Members Refrain from Motorised Transport

The “No Vehicle Day” initiative received an enthusiastic response, with members voluntarily refraining from using any form of motorised transport throughout the day. The campaign highlighted the importance of reducing fuel consumption, curbing pollution, and encouraging healthier lifestyles.

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To promote a plastic-free society, the organisation also conducted a “Plastic-Free Shopping” campaign. More than 100 citizens were distributed eco-friendly cloth bags free of cost, while awareness was created about avoiding single-use plastic products. Participants stressed that adopting plastic-free habits can significantly contribute to environmental protection and help reduce plastic pollution.

The event concluded with a unique Traditional Tree Worship ceremony, paying tribute to trees as vital sources of oxygen and life. Through this symbolic gesture, participants expressed gratitude towards nature and reinforced the message of environmental conservation. The initiative helped create positive awareness about the role of trees and the need to preserve them for future generations.

programme was led by Shri Sakhi Pratishthan Founder-President Jayshree Sudrik Jha and witnessed active participation from office-bearers Mukta Ghughe, Madhuri Kachale, Usha Shinge, Sheetal Dinkar, Vedali Duduskar, along with local women residents and citizens. Their collective efforts contributed to the successful execution of the World Environment Day celebrations.

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