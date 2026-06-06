Mumbai Parsis Voice Concern Over Priests Joining Webinars By London-Based Liberal Religious Group | Farokh Mojia

Mumbai: A section of Mumbai's Parsi-Zoroastrian community has voiced concern over reports that local priests may participate in webinars and events hosted this month by a London-based liberal religious group.

Open Letter to Udwada High Priest Urges Withdrawal from Ba Humata Foundation Webinar

The programmes, which discuss progressive views on marriage and faith, have drawn criticism from traditionalists within the community.

Yezdi Hodiwalla, a Bandra resident, has issued an open letter to Vada Dasturji Tehemton Burjor Mirza, High Priest of the Iranshah at Udwada, the community's most revered shrine, urging him to withdraw from an upcoming online webinar chaired by Karishma Koka of the Ba Humata Foundation.

Hodiwalla Questions Koka's Eligibility Citing Her Hindu Father and Navjote Validity

Ba Humata, which means "With Good Thoughts", describes itself as a platform for Zoroastrians worldwide to preserve and share the teachings of Zarathushtra, the prophet of the Zoroastrian faith.

In his letter, Hodiwalla questioned Koka's eligibility to represent the faith, citing her Hindu father and Zoroastrian mother, and raised concerns over the validity of her Navjote initiation. He argued that the participation of a senior religious leader could be interpreted as an endorsement of views that challenge traditional community norms on lineage and religious identity.

High Priest Mirza Denies Any Connection or Invitation to the Controversial Webinar

Referring to priests who had previously declined invitations to Ba Humata events, Hodiwalla urged Mirza to reconsider his involvement.

However, Mirza denied any connection with the webinar.

"You have been misinformed. I am not taking part, nor have I been invited to the Ba Humata online webinar," he said.

In an emailed response to this newspaper, Koka said: "The Zoroastrian community is united through the fire of spiritual strength with all that is pure and good, reflected in the greeting, 'Hama Zor Hama Asho Baad'. Vada Dasturji Saheb is the respected keeper of our Zarathushti Daena. I respect his decision. We believe in bringing happiness and harmony to all."

The status of interfaith marriages and the religious identity of children born from such unions has remained a contentious issue within the Parsi community for more than a century, with several legal challenges seeking greater gender equality in religious practices.

Tehmton Adenwalla, a Grant Road resident, said orthodox Parsis believe members who marry outside the community relinquish their religious identity.

"We want our Indian Parsi priests and laypersons to stay miles away from these webinars," he said.

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