Panvel-Karjat Rail Corridor 98% Complete, Promises Relief From Congested Kalyan Route On Mumbai Network | File Photo

Mumbai: The long-awaited Panvel–Karjat New Suburban Railway Corridor has entered its final stage, with Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) completing around 98 per cent of the project work. The 29.6-km double-line corridor, being built under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP)-III at a cost of ₹2,782 crore, is expected to significantly improve rail connectivity between Navi Mumbai and Karjat while reducing dependence on the congested Kalyan route.

All Land Acquired, Forest Clearances Secured and Major Civil Works Completed

MRVC officials said all land required for the project has been acquired and key statutory approvals, including forest clearances, have been secured. Most major civil works have also been completed. This includes all nine major bridges, 35 minor bridges, 16 road underbridges, five road overbridges, three tunnels and the Karjat Rail Flyover. The Panvel Rail Flyover is in the final stages of construction. Mohape and Kirawali road overbridges have already been opened for public use.

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Station infrastructure is also taking shape rapidly. Station buildings at Panvel, Chikhale and Mohape have been completed and handed over for system installation works. Construction at Chowk and Karjat stations is progressing, with platform development, lifts, staircases and passenger facilities nearing completion. Track linking work is almost finished, while signalling and telecommunication systems are also in the advanced stage. Factory Acceptance Tests for electronic interlocking systems at Mohope and Chowk stations have already been completed.

New Corridor to Offer Saturated Kalyan Route Alternative

Once operational, the corridor will provide a dedicated suburban rail connection between Panvel and Karjat, offering commuters an alternative to the saturated suburban network through Kalyan Junction. Railway officials believe the new line will reduce travel time, improve operational flexibility and support the growth of emerging residential and industrial hubs in Navi Mumbai, Karjat and surrounding areas. The project is also expected to strengthen regional connectivity ahead of major infrastructure developments planned across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

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