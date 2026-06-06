Ecumenical Catholic Church Of Christ Seeks Dialogue With Roman Catholic Archdiocese Amid Scrutiny Over Distinct Identity And Jurisdiction | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Ecumenical Catholic Church of Christ (ECCC), which has come under scrutiny after the Roman Catholic Archbishop of Bombay advised Catholics not to attend its services, has reaffirmed its distinct identity and called for dialogue between the two Christian communions.

In a letter addressed to Archbishop John Rodrigues, Archbishop Tony Scuderi, Apostolic Nuncio for the United States and Territories of the ECCC, clarified the Church’s position, stressing that it neither claims to be part of the Roman Catholic Church nor seeks to come under Roman jurisdiction. Scuderi, however, acknowledged the Archbishop of Bombay’s responsibility to provide pastoral guidance to Roman Catholics.

Describing the ECCC as an independent Catholic communion, Scuderi said its mission is rooted in preserving the Catholic faith and historic Christian traditions while promoting pastoral inclusion and dialogue. He noted that the term “Ecumenical” is intentionally included in the Church’s name to distinguish it from the Roman Catholic Church and underscore its commitment to Christian unity.

The letter stated that the Church maintains apostolic succession through recognised episcopal lineages and possesses bishops, clergy and sacramental ministries that it regards as valid. Scuderi said the ECCC is not seeking to undermine the Roman Catholic Church, does not actively proselytise Roman Catholics and often encourages those within the Roman Catholic Church to remain faithful to it.

Expressing concern that parts of the pastoral letter could create an impression of hostility, Scuderi said the ECCC regards the Roman Catholic Church as a “sister Christian communion” and seeks mutual respect and cooperation at a time when Christian communities face growing secularisation and declining religious participation.

The Archdiocese of Bombay said it issued the pastoral letter in response to queries from parishioners about participation in ECCC services. It clarified that, despite using the word “Catholic” in its title, the ECCC is not part of the Church headed by the Pope in Rome.

Speaking to this newspaper, Bishop Donald Rodrigues, the Mumbai-based regional head of the ECCC, described it as a reformed church. “We believe in inter-religious dialogue; I am not here to steal the sheep,” he said. “We are not another denomination. We call it ‘ecumenical’, meaning the unity of all churches.”

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